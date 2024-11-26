FORECAST: Thanksgiving warmup then a cooler weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is in control throughout the holiday week. Tuesday will be another day with low rain chances and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday afternoon highs to hit the low 80s and then nighttime lows will be warmer in the low 60s inland and mid-60s near the coast.

The breeze will turn easterly by Wednesday with high pressure still providing for pleasant and stable conditions across Florida.

If you are traveling locally on the busiest travel day of the year this Wednesday, then you can expect nice weather conditions across the Sunshine State. There could be more clouds around over the Panhandle as a cold front enters the area mid-week.

Afternoon Temperatures across the Peninsula will be in the upper 70s and low 80s by Wednesday. But a cool down is expected starting Friday and through the weekend.

Locally, Thanksgiving Day morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s, which will feel great for any Turkey Trotters. Thursday afternoon highs are in the lower 80s with a very light east wind.

The next cold front sweeps across the area late Friday night. We will have another rush of dry and cooler air with a secondary front sliding in on Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday morning lows back down to the upper 50s inland and low 60s on the coast. While afternoon temps are in the comfy, cool 70s with low humidity and sunshine on both weekend days. Saturday will also mark the end of hurricane season on November 30th.

