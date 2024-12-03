FORECAST: Sweater weather Tuesday as another cold front sweeps South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab your sweater because it's staying cold outside. After a cold morning with temps in the 40s and 50s, the high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the middle 60s throughout the Treasure Coast to upper 60s in the Palm Beaches.

A cold front is passing through early Tuesday that is reinforcing the cold snap along with dry air. Sunshine and cool Tuesday afternoon on tap.

Wednesday will be another cold start likely in the 40s for most to some lower 50s. Sunshine across the area and highs returning to the lower 70s.

A high pressure system builds over the area and stays in place for several days which leads to a gradual warm-up.

Returning to seasonal weather in the upper 70s come Friday under sunny skies.

This weekend will be warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s and plenty of sunshine to go around. Humidity will remain fairly low too as a bonus.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast