FORECAST: Sunny skies but humidity on the increase

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The temperature and humidity continue to increase this weekend.

We will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with highs near 80. The wind will be a bit breezy out of the southeast.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Jan. 31, 2025

Tonight, some patchy fog is possible with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures in the low 80s with increasing humidity. A front will push south but stall and dissipate just to our north. Rain chances come up a bit, but stay on the low side at this time.

Next week remains on the warm side, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Just some slight rain chances each day otherwise remaining dry.

