FORECAST: Sunny and breezy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The main weather impact for our area today will be the wind, Today will be very windy, with wind gusts 25-35mph out of the east. There will be several coastal impacts, Boating and beach-goers are urged to stay out of the water. We have a Small Craft Advisory, High Surf Advisory, and a high risk for rip currents at our beaches. Some beach erosion is possible in some areas also.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a few quick passing showers blowing in off the onshore breeze. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight mostly clear and nice. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

Halloween expect mostly sunny skies, comfy humidity and highs in the low/mid 80s. Just a slight chance for a few passing showers. For trick-or-treaters there shouldn't be any problems aside from the wind. The evening forecast looks quite pleasant and mild with temps falling into the 70s.

Friday through the weekend the wind comes down just a bit but remains breezy to windy. Highs in the mid 80s. A slight uptick in moisture means a few more passing showers on the breeze.

In the tropics, conditions in the Caribbean will be favorable for tropical development over the next couple weeks. The NHC is giving a medium chance for something to form in the next 7 days. Still too early to tell if there will be any impacts to Florida other than the continuation of the winds we currently have.