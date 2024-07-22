FORECAST: Stormy start to the week!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain chances are on the higher side as a tropical wave works it's way through the region. Mainly cloudy skies and deep tropical moisture will overspread the area Monday and Tuesday. While it won't always rain, it could rain at any point and any storm could produce big downpours. With the clouds in place, highs will be in the upper 80's. So not as hot!

With a SE wind dominating, the storms will eventually work their way towards the Gulf Coast later in the day. Any storm could produce some gusty wind as well..

Drier air returns by the middle of the week and rain chances drop to 30/40%. Highs will climb back into the low 90's. Plus some Saharan dust could bring us hazy skies at that point as well!