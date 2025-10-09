FORECAST: Stormy skies today and tomorrow before getting our first taste of fall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in for a soggy stretch today and tomorrow, with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms expected, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The setup involves a frontal boundary slowly pushing down from the north, while lingering tropical moisture surges in from the south. That combo means there's plenty of fuel for storms, and with moisture levels running high, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.

Some storms might even get a bit rowdy with strong winds due to a nearby trough adding a bit of instability.

Along the coast, marine and beach conditions are still rough due to persistent onshore flow and swells, but those should gradually start improving later today. However, minor to moderate coastal flooding is still possible throughout the week thanks to the ongoing King Tide, so it’s something beach goers and waterfront residents should keep an eye on.

By the weekend, a shift in the weather pattern is expected. As the front stalls out and a non-tropical low develops further north, drier and more stable air will start pushing into the region. That means rain chances drop significantly after Saturday, and we’ll finally get a break from the humidity and heat.

Expect a noticeable dip in temperatures with daytime highs settling into the low to mid-80s, and nighttime temps dropping into the mid to upper 60s inland. It could even start to feel like the first real taste of fall in South Florida.

