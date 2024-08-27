FORECAST: Storms march inland

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The on-shore wind continues here in South Florida.

This will help to bring us a few showers along the coast during the morning hours with the active weather moving farther inland as the day goes on.

Not much rainfall out there today. About a 30% chance. Those that do see the rain will be dealing with some heavy downpours though.

As we head into the next several days, an area of lower pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to destabilize the region. This will help to add extra showers and thunderstorms into the forecast.

So it could be pretty damp at times as we head into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The pattern remains the same through, with the showers/storms moving from east to west.

Otherwise we're partly cloudy and seasonal. Daytime highs right around 90°.

As we head into the weekend the easterly flow continues.

So we'll have showers and storms along the Atlantic coast for the first half of the day, with everything moving farther west as the day wears on.

