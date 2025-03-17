FORECAST: Storms early then clearing, windy and cooler Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Red Flag(fire weather) warning this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory.

A cold front is moving south this morning. Showers and thunderstorms early this morning will quickly exit the area after 8am. Skies will clear in the afternoon and it will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity will be very low and with the wind picking up, there is a fire weather(red flag) warning across most of south and central Florida.

Tonight will be chilly as lows drop into the 40s on teh treasure coast and Okeechobee county, to the low-mid 50s for the Palm Beaches. It will remain on the breezy side so there will be a bit of a windchill making temps feel cooler.

Tuesday we will see plenty of sunshine, breezy with below average temps in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night will continue to be on the cooler side, but a bit warmer than Monday night. Lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Wednesday looks beautiful with sunny skies and seasonable highs in the upper 70s.

Much warmer Thursday, in the mid 80s as yet another front approaches. This front won't bring much rain. The front moves through Thursday night/Friday morning and it will drop temps once again into the mid 70s during the day, and 40s/50s at night.

After that we will warm back up to near 80 by the end of the weekend.

