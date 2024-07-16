Watch Now
FORECAST: Steamy with inland storms

46351561-IBM_GRAF_MODEL.png
46351561-IBM_GRAF_MODEL.png
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jul 16, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The summer pattern continues here in South Florida. High pressure offshore will constant southeasterly wind as we had into the next several days. This will allow the afternoon sea breeze to march inland each and every day. We could start off with a few rain showers along the coast during the morning hours. But those will be widely scattered. During the afternoon, any shower or storm will be well inland. We're talking closer to the lake and on to the western side of the lake. This will be the pattern for the rest of the week. Otherwise, we're partly sunny with daytime highs in the lower 90s. As we head towards the weekend, a tropical wave approaches and this will increase our rain chances. Especially as we head into Sunday and into Monday.

