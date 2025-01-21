FORECAST: Staying cloudy and wet today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday clouds and scattered showers continue but it will be a bit warmer as winds swing onshore. Highest rain chances on the Treasure Coast. Highs in the 60s on the TC to near the low 70s for the Palm Beaches.

Wednesday looks like a cold and wet day as the front from the southern snow storm moves south into our area. Highs will struggle in the 60s. Plus it will be very windy with a wind advisory issued for the Northern Treasure Coast and a Gale Warning over the coastal waters for northerly winds 25-35mph gusting to 40mph. This will cause dangerous seas and rough surf along the coast.

That front also barely makes it south so cloudy and cool weather sticks around into Thursday. highs a bit warmer, near 70 and not as windy.

Finally by Friday a push of drier air will move in by Friday afternoon. Temps will cool down more in the morning with an offshore flow. We will get down into the 40s. Highs will remain chilly, in the 50s to low 60s and it will turn windy by the afternoon. Skies will be slow to clear but there may be some breaks late in the day.

Quite chilly Friday night/Saturday morning with lows dropping into the 30s to mid 40s.

Chilly Saturday morning, sunny and cool Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s with a chilly wind blowing.

By Sunday temps warm up into the Mid 70s and some high clouds move in.

