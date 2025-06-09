FORECAST: Sizzling hot Monday before more storms return

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a quiet day today with a small chance for isolated showers. This week will be a typical summer-time weather week across South Florida.

Highs today will be our typical upper-80s and low-90s, but the heat index will make it feel hotter.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 9, 2025

The Saharan dust in our skies is fizzling out and will be mostly gone tomorrow.

A batch of tropical moisture that's currently sitting over the Caribbean will be traveling north towards our area, helping to increase the rain chances starting tomorrow.

WPTV

On Wednesday, the likelihood of showers and storms bumps up to 50%, and these rain events will likely be in the morning, develping west of I-95.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Another plume of Saharan dust is expected to move over us on Thursday into next weekend, making for hazy skies and lower rain chances.