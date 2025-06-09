Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sizzling hot Monday before more storms return

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 9, 2025
Weather web June 9, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a quiet day today with a small chance for isolated showers. This week will be a typical summer-time weather week across South Florida.

Highs today will be our typical upper-80s and low-90s, but the heat index will make it feel hotter.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 9, 2025

The Saharan dust in our skies is fizzling out and will be mostly gone tomorrow.

A batch of tropical moisture that's currently sitting over the Caribbean will be traveling north towards our area, helping to increase the rain chances starting tomorrow.

trop moisture June 9, 2025

On Wednesday, the likelihood of showers and storms bumps up to 50%, and these rain events will likely be in the morning, develping west of I-95.

Rain chances June 9, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Another plume of Saharan dust is expected to move over us on Thursday into next weekend, making for hazy skies and lower rain chances.

7dayJune9.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Watching tropics

James Wieland