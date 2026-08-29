FORECAST: Settling into a typical late-summer pattern of afternoon thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Humidity levels will be very high today, and dry air in the atmosphere is creating some scattered showers this morning.

The showers will continue to come on shore throughout the afternoon, some could be more severe later on in the day.

Tomorrow will bring a similar wave of showers, and this will be the trend for the upcoming week- a typical August weather pattern.

The ongoing rain will bring a slight relief of the heat, with some areas reaching highs of only 89 degrees.

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