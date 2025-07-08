FORECAST: Scorching temperatures with minimal isolated afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, we will start off with typical temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Daytime highs will be hitting the 90-degree mark. The easterly breeze could be stronger today compared to the past few days, so inland areas will feel the heat more than coastal areas.

With the intense humidity, the heat index could reach as high as 105 degrees in certain areas.

Expect some isolated storms to start at around 2 p.m., however, there won’t be enough rain to give relief from the heat.

Tomorrow's weather pattern will be similar, continuing the hot and humid trend with low rain chances.

A mid-level and upper-level disturbance in the Atlantic is bringing some enhanced moisture our way, which will bump up the chances of tropical downpours starting Thursday and through the weekend. Thursday will be a full Buck Moon— the furthest full moon from the sun this year.

