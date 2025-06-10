Watch Now
FORECAST: Scattered storms expected, tropical moisture wave approaching our area

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 10, 2025
Weather web June 10, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A wave of tropical moisture over the Caribbean will be moving over South Florida tonight and tomorrow, which is helping bump up the rain chances.

A few storms will start to develop at around noon. By around 2:30 p.m., the storms will be scattered all along the coast of our viewing area.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 10, 2025

By the evening, skies will clear up as those storms pull north.

Highs are going to stay around the low 80s and upper 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Once the tropical moisture wave is here tomorrow, we could have showers that start in the early hours and last into the afternoon.

7-day forecast Jun 10, 2025

This trend will be similar on Thursday.

