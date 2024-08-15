FORECAST: Rain is back, scattered storms to bring some relief from the heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak front is working its way towards South Florida. This will help to increase the chances of showers and storms as we head into Thursday afternoon.

The storms will start around lunchtime along the coast, and eventually move inland. Otherwise, it will be a hot day once again. Storms start to fade around sunset.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Heat indices over 105°. At least into Palm Beach County, once again we do have a Heat Advisory in effect for today.

Tomorrow the front continues to slide to the south. Drier air works its way into the treasure coast, so not much rainfall there. However, into Palm Beach County will still have afternoon showers and storms as that front continues to slide off to the south.

By this weekend the front is to the south and much drier air is working its way into the region.

Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Not much rainfall is in the forecast.

But the swells will be increasing as Hurricane Ernesto passes 700 miles to our east. So, stay safe at local beaches!

