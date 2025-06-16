FORECAST: Dry air, high-pressure to create a quiet week for weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a quiet week for weather, as rain chances will stay below normal due to dry air and high-pressure anchored over our area.

Today, we will have nice, clear skies with plenty of sunshine. An isolated morning shower along the coast is possible, but these will be sparse. Inland Palm Beach County could see a shower or two in the afternoon hours.

Highs will be around 90, but the humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees. Lows will be in the mid-70s along the Treasure Coast and 80 degrees in the Palm Beaches.

This uneventful weather pattern will be the trend through the whole week as we close out the spring season. The summer solstice is on Friday at 10:41 p.m.

The first weekend of summer will bring a slight uptick in the chances of rain.

No tropical development is expected for the Atlantic within the next week.