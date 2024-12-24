FORECAST: Partly sunny skies and seasonal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a mainly cloudy day with beautiful high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. A passing shower along the coast can't be ruled out, but it will be minimal activity.

A low pressure remains offshore causing for the unsettled pattern and clouds.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Christmas day and the first day of Hanukkah will feature highs in the middle and upper 70s under partly sunny skies. More showers expected Christmas and Hanukkah night into Thursday morning.

Thursday is the first day of Kwanza, and I wouldn't put the umbrella away quite yet. A few passing showers expected in the morning and likely at night. Mainly cloudy skies and highs near 80.

Friday will be drier with isolated rain chances and highs in the upper 70s.

We are tracking a cold front that will bring rain across the area come Saturday. Right now, I would suggest having a backup plan for outdoor activities. It won't be a washout, but you don't want to get caught in the rain. Temperatures still remain seasonal this weekend in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a few showers and partly sunny skies.

The sun is trending to officially report back for duty in the New Year!