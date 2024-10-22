FORECAST: Partly sunny skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday will be similar to Monday with partly sunny skies, windy with passing showers off and on through the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday again will be similar with some passing showers on a breezy northeast wind. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday-Friday we get some drier, slightly less humid air move in, and we calm down the wind some. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

Over the weekend, expect the wind to pick back up a bit to breezy conditions, but in general we will have dry conditions with lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the low/mid 80s and not too humid.

Next week becomes windy again.

In the tropics there is Tropical storm Oscar in the southern Bahamas. It is getting sheared apart right now and is forecast to more northeast and merge with an extra-tropical low in the Atlantic. It is no threat to us.

There is nothing else highlighted at the moment in the tropics although conditions become more favorable just after Halloween and the first week of November.