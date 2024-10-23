FORECAST: Partly sunny and continued wind

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly sunny and continued wind today with passing showers from time to time. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Tonight wind drops off, and temps will fall a few additional degrees. Lows in the 60s for the Treasure Coast, and low 70s for the palm beaches.

Thursday and Friday some drier air moves in, so rain chances diminish some. Still the chance for a few showers though. Plus Lower humidity will make high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s feel more pleasant.

Over the weekend the wind picks up a bit, we will remain on the dry side with lows of sunshine and comfortable humidity. Highs will be seasonable, in the low-mid 80s, lows in the low 70s.

Next week the wind will pick up again to windy conditions as a new strong high pressure system builds in to our north.

In the tropics, Oscar has gotten torn apart, so remnants are just loft moving up toward Bermuda as it gets absorbed into a larger non-tropical low pressure system. Other than that the tropics are quiet. Conditions will become more favorable in the tropics around Halloween/first week of November for any development.

