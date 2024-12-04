FORECAST: Morning cold snap followed by warming temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab your sweater, it's a cold Wednesday morning. Temperatures dipped well into the 40s.

Then warming up to highs in the lower 70s with sunny skies during the afternoon.

A high pressure system builds over the area and stays in place for several days which leads to a gradual warm-up.

Returning to seasonal weather in the upper 70 or near 80 by Friday but anorther cold front moves through later in the day. This will cool things down slightly for Saturday.

This weekend will be warm in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

