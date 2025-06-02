FORECAST: Marginal risk of strong storms across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our viewing area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather today. Isolated storms that could bring damaging gusts, hail and an isolated tornado are possible.

This morning, most of the rain is north of Okeechobee and is moving east. Parts of southern Indian River County and northern St. Lucie County could get some showers as you start your day.

We'll start to see these storms ramp up at around 1 p.m., mostly in the Palm Beach County area. By 4:30 p.m., those storms are scattered all along the coast from Boca Raton up to Port St. Lucie.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 2, 2025

This evening at around 7 p.m., those strong storms will move north further into areas of Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

Highs will stick around the mid to upper 80s today. We won't reach 90 degrees because of the rain throughout the day.

This pattern of scattered showers will stay consistent all week, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will slim down to 50% on Thursday.

There are no tropical systems expected to develop in the next five days.