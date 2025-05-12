FORECAST: Flood watch in effect until Tuesday, marginal risk of severe weather

A high rip current risk is in effect through Monday evening for coastal Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

We are under a marginal level 1 threat for severe weather due to scattered storms in the morning. Strong wind gusts and localized flooding will be the primary threats. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 12, 2025

A large part of South Florida, including Palm Beach County, is under a Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Areas of southeastern Palm Beach County are in a level 3, moderate risk, for flash flooding,

WPTV

We are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Monday, with rainfall totals nearing over three inches in some areas and could reach six inches in southern Palm Beach County.

Temperatures will reach the lower 80s today with a lot of humidity.

WPTV

Scattered showers to an isolated storm continue into Tuesday afternoon with a lower threat for severe weather.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast