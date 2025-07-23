FORECAST: Level 1 risk of excessive rainfall, heavy storms expected this afternoon

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Level 1 risk of excessive rainfall, heavy storms expected this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As a cold front stalls to the north and an upper-level tropical system moves to the south, expect another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Our area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall today. Some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Highs will be near 90 with a heat index of around 100-105 degrees before the rain starts.

Tonight, the skies will clear up, and temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 70s.

The southeast wind will pick up tomorrow, shifting our rain chances to earlier in the morning and into the early afternoon. These will be faster-moving showers and storms, blowing in from the coast. This will increase the rip current risk in our seas.

With Saharan dust moving into our area on Friday, we will have a dry weekend once again. Expect hazy sunshine with the likelihood of a heat advisory

A weak low-pressure system is forming along a stalled front off the northeast coast of Florida and Georgia. This will be drifting over the state and into the Gulf, and the National Hurricane Center has highlighted the northern Gulf for a low chance of development as it drifts westward towards Texas.

There is a tropical wave just south of the Cabo Verde Islands that models say could develop briefly.

