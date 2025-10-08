FORECAST: Slim chance for showers, dangerous beach conditions continue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday looks relatively quiet for most of our area, with just a slim chance, 20-30%, of showers.

Farther south into extreme southern Florida and the Keys, rain chances are higher and the repeated showers could cause minor flooding, but overall rainfall should remain light with limited thunder. Winds ease a bit but still run 10–15 mph with gusts up to about 20 mph near the coast. With more sunshine, inland spots could push near 90 degrees.

At the beach and marine areas, conditions remain dangerous — expect coastal flooding around high tide, life-threatening rip currents, rough surf, and minor to moderate beach erosion. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect, and while the High Surf Advisory will expire at 5 p.m., hazards will continue.

Thursday and Friday bring higher rain chances as a cold front moves into Florida. Moisture increases, and rain chances jump to 40–70% with more widespread showers and storms, especially along the coast. A few areas could see locally heavy rain.

Highs will be dropping back to the mid-80s. Onshore winds strengthen again, blowing 10–20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, keeping the coastal flooding risk elevated or even worsening.

Saturday through early next week, a non-tropical low offshore will keep winds breezy and beach/marine hazards in play, but drier air arrives Sunday. This will drop rain chances to near zero and bring a more fall-like feel with humidity, and overnight lows may even dip into the 60s with highs in the low/mid 80s!

Key points:

-Dangerous beach and marine conditions will continue all week, including coastal flooding, life-threatening rip currents, rough surf, and beach erosion (especially near high tide).

-Breezy and gusty onshore winds persist through much of the week.

-A late-weekend cold front ushers in a fall-like airmass by Sunday, with less hot, drier air.

