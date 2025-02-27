Watch Now
FORECAST: Isolated showers today, warm and more humid

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday will be warmer, with highs pushing into the low 80s. Some sunshine and possibly a few isolated showers are possible, especially along the coast.

Thursday night a weak cold front will push south late night/early morning hours. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and slightly cooler/less humid with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Over the weekend temps will be seasonably mild, in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, along with a few more clouds, then drying out Sunday as a reinforcing shot of dry air moves in, dropping humidity and temps a bit.

The beginning of next week expect the wind to pick up with a few passing showers, otherwise mostly sunny and mild.

