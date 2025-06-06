FORECAST: Is it going to rain this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting with a quiet morning with some light cloud coverage, which will be the trend for the day.

Later this afternoon, a shower or two could pop up along the coast, but it won't be a washout. This evening, we could see an inland shower near Okeechobee. Overall, it will be a dry day, but with plenty of humidity.

Temperatures will reach 90 degrees, but by 2 p.m. it'll feel like the triple digits.

The Sarahan dust bloom is in full force across our area. You'll notice hazy skies and maybe even some dust on your car! This is an early-season bloom— we typically get this dust in late June and July. Expect this dust to last through the weekend.

If you plan to go to the beach in the next few days, use caution as the non-tropical low off the Southeast coast is producing swells and strong rips along our beaches.

Rain chances for the weekend have slimmed down, with only a 20% likelihood of showers. This percentage will increase at the beginning of next week, with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday.

It'll continue to heat up this weekend to the low-90s before the rain chances bump back up.