FORECAST: Increasing rain chances, when's the best time to head outside

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms expected to start a little earlier today. We'll have a few showers along the coast during the mid-morning hours. Then as the day goes on the afternoon sea breeze will take those showers and eventually thunderstorms farther inland. With it on shore wind, the wet weather will march from east to west. A very typical summer time pattern. This will continue as we head into your Friday as well. For the weekend, rain chances are a little bit higher. About a 50% chance of a shower or a storm. Daytime highs are in the lower 90s. However, Saharan dust will make a comeback, so the skies will be hazy. And the afternoon storms will have to battle drier air tied to it. Then we'll watch a tropical wave approach as we head towards Monday. That's when we'll have the best chance of picking up some showers and some thunderstorms. The winds will pick up a little bit too. But drier air does return as we head towards the middle of next week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast