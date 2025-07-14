Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Flood watch in effect for Palm Beach County starting this afternoon

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 14, 2025
Flood watch July 14, 2025
A flood watch is in effect for Palm Beach County starting Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

The morning is starting off quiet except for a few storms across Palm Beach County.

A draft of low pressure off the coast has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next week. As this system crosses over Florida into the Gulf, it is giving us rounds of showers and storms over all of our viewing area throughout the day.

Over the next couple of days, we will get on average 1-2 inches of rainfall. Some of these localized downpours could bring 5 inches of rain!

Highs today will stay in the mid to upper-80s as the rain keeps temperatures out of the 90s.

The 90-degree temperatures are expected to return starting on Thursday. Rain chances will steadily decrease as we approach the weekend.

