FORECAST: How much rain is expected this weekend?

A Heat Advisory is in effect for coastal Palm Beach County from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun when possible.

WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will see another Heat Advisory with a mix of sunshine and developing clouds. Morning hours will be hot, humid, and generally dry, making it the best opportunity for outdoor activities.

Temperatures will climb quickly through the morning, reaching the mid 90s during the afternoon, while humidity will push heat index values into the 104 to 109 degree range. Anyone spending extended time outdoors should stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

As the afternoon progresses, the combination of intense heating and abundant moisture will trigger scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across much of the region. Storm coverage will become greatest from mid-afternoon through the early evening. While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops will be capable of producing torrential downpours, frequent lightning, wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph, and brief periods of poor visibility. Localized street flooding is possible where storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

WPTV

Away from thunderstorms, southwest winds around 15 mph will prevail. Along the Atlantic beaches, a developing sea breeze may briefly lower temperatures during the afternoon, but conditions will remain very warm and muggy. Boaters should be alert for rapidly changing conditions near thunderstorms, where winds and waves can increase suddenly.

This evening, thunderstorms will gradually diminish after sunset, although a few showers may linger for a couple of hours before skies become partly cloudy overnight. Warm and humid conditions will continue through the night with lows generally in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Areas that receive heavy rainfall during the afternoon may experience patchy ground fog toward daybreak.

WPTV

Looking ahead to the weekend, the overall weather pattern changes very little. Expect a continuation of hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s each afternoon, morning sunshine giving way to building clouds, and scattered to numerous afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day. Rain chances remain around 50 to 60 percent, with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds remaining the primary hazards.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.