FORECAST: How much longer will this heat wave last?

The entire state of Florida is under a heat advisory today, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

Actual temperatures will be in the lower 90s across our viewing area. This evening will continue to be quite warm, with temperatures in the high 80s.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 21, 2025

There won't be much rain today, but a few scattered showers will creep in at around 6 p.m., a sign of rain chances starting to increase again.

Tomorrow will get more active with the showers and storms, with some heavy rainmakers expected in the early dinnertime hours. We will hang on to the higher moisture for a few days before rain chances go back down before the weekend.

A tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic has a low chance of developing before it reaches the Caribbean islands. After that, conditions become hostile for any development.