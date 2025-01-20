FORECAST: How cold will it get this week?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front has just stalled to our south keeping our cool, cloudy and wet on Monday. Highs will be in the low 60s for the Treasure Coast, and upper 60s for the Palm Beaches — a big change from the mid-80s we experienced on Sunday!

Tonight rain moves north and picks up on the Treasure Coast with lows in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday clouds and scattered showers continue but it will be a bit warmer as winds swing onshore. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s.

Wednesday looks like a cold and wet day as the front from the southern snowstorm moves south into our area. Highs in the 60s. That front also barely makes it south so cloudy and cool weather sticks around into Thursday.

Finally, by Friday a push of drier air will move in by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will cool down more in the morning with an offshore flow. We will get down into the 40s. Highs in the 60s but we will see some Sunday Friday afternoon.

Chilly Saturday morning, sunny and cool Saturday afternoon with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s with a chilly wind blowing.