FORECAST: Heat index to reach triple digits, afternoon showers expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a quiet morning with no rain as temperatures start to gradually rise into the afternoon hours.

We can expect a lot of sunshine before the rain starts this afternoon, so be prepared for the heat index to reach triple digits. Make sure you are staying hydrated!

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 7, 2025

Highs will be in the low 90s throughout our viewing area.

Rain will start to come in at around 3 p.m. in southern Palm Beach County. By 5 p.m., storms will be more scattered in areas of Belle Glade, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach. These showers will be gone from our area by 7 p.m. this evening.

By the end of the week, we will be getting more widespread tropical downpours.