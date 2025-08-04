FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect for Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting this week tackling the heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County today due to feels-like temperatures nearing 110 degrees.

Highs today will be in the lower 90s.

A boundary will stall to our north along the Florida-Georgia line, triggering increased storm chances as we sit on the unsettled side of the front. Storms along the coast could start as early as 2 p.m., and that weather will shift further inland as the evening progresses.

Tomorrow will have more inland storm activity with highs in the lower 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Expect 90-degree temperatures to continue through the remainder of the week, but the rain could help limit some of the highs to the upper 80s.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-3" for most locations by this upcoming weekend.