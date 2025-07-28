FORECAST: Heat advisory for Okeechobee County, slim rain chances today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — No storms are impacting our area this morning, and the day will continue to be fairly quiet.

There is a heat advisory for Okeechobee County today. Expect highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index of around 105 degrees. We are back to some slight chances for rain this week.

Tonight will be. muggy with lows near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s. Expect a few showers and storms as the sea breeze moves inland in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be hot and humid with highs in the low/mid 90s. A few more showers and storms are possible as the sea breeze moves inland in the afternoon.

A healthy tropical wave is located just north of the leeward islands. It will be moving into an unfavorable environment and shouldn't develop. A few more waves are out over the Atlantic but the National Hurricane Center is not highlighting anything for any chances to develop within the next seven days.