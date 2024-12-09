FORECAST: From mid 80s to the 50s later this week, next cold front is strong

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warming on up for the start of the new week. Temperatures heat up to the low 80s on Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Then a little warmer Tuesday but highs still in the lower 80s.

Wednesday's highs will top close to the mid 80s, and more humid conditions are expected as a strong cold front approaches.

Some scattered showers are possible Wednesday evening as the front comes through, but it will not be a washout of a day. Generally, less than a half inch of rain is expected.

Temps will plummet by about 10 degrees heading into Thursday as overnight lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday highs will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This shot of cooler air won't last long as we climb back to the seasonal upper 70s by the weekend.

