Here's the pleasant weather we can expect over the coming days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Quick passing showers are possible from time to time.

Highs in the low 80s with comfortable humidity. Not as windy, but still on the breezy side.

Friday will be a bit warmer ahead of a stronger cold front that is scheduled to move through in the afternoon and clear the area by the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Just an isolated shower possible.

Over the weekend, the weather looks amazing! Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with low humidity and a nice breeze blowing. Lows will dip into the 60s.

Nice weather continues through Tuesday of next week with ample sunshine and near-average temperatures and comfortable humidity. Just a gradual warm up expected, back into the low to mid 80s.

By Wednesday, moisture from Tropical Depression 19 will approach and rain chances will go up.

A strong cold front sweeps through Thursday, weakening the system but continuing rain chances until drying out by the end of next week.