FORECAST: Drier start to the work week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tropical moisture that was on top of us over the weekend is going to a pull away from us as we head into Monday and Tuesday.

The moisture will continue to push off to the west into the Gulf of Mexico. Dryer air will work it's going to our region, and as a result rain chances will be lower as we head into the next several days.

We could pick up a shower or two along the coast during the morning hours. And then during the afternoon anything that does develop with the afternoon heating will be farther inland.

Mainly closer to the lake and eventually over towards the Gulf coast.

Otherwise a very typical summer pattern here in South Florida. High pressure out in the Atlantic will create a very persistent easterly wind. This will keep our temperatures right around 90°. Which is the average for this time of year.

In the meantime, the tropics remain quiet.

