FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory in effect, sunshine returns this afternoon

ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties until 8 a.m., and for inland Palm Beach County until 10 a.m.

Visibility could be less than 1/4 of a mile, creating dangerous diving conditions.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 13, 2025

Southern Palm Beach County will be experiencing some light showers this morning as the front pushes out of the area. Once the front is gone, it will be taking the rain and some humidity with it.

Despite the lower humidity, temperatures won't be cooling down—expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s as the sunshine returns.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Winds will remain light, and the sunshine will be back this afternoon after a very gloomy day yesterday.

WPTV

Temperatures will be gradually increasing this week, with temperatures reaching the lower 90s starting Thursday. These highs will continue through the weekend into early next week, with no rain in the forecast.

