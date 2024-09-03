FORECAST: Damp pattern as we head back to work and school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The damp pattern continues here in South Florida.

Plenty of tropical moisture available for showers and thunderstorms to develop once again.

The rain could be locally heavy and flooding could be an issue. Daytime highs right around 90°.

About a 50 to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The same pattern will continue as we head into Wednesday. Once again a good chance of seeing those showers and thunderstorms developing.

Mainly along the coast during the first half of the day. Then, most of the active weather shifts inland as the afternoon wears on.

We're going to start to see a little change as we head towards the end of the week.

A combination of drier air and high pressure will limit the amount of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

We will continue to see some stormy weather from time to time, but the thunderstorm should be less numerous as we head towards Friday and the weekend.

