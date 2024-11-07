FORECAST: Continued windy with passing showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today expect windy conditions to persist, with some passing showers from time to time.

In general, there will be some drying in the afternoon with more sunshine breaking out then.

Highs will be in the mid 80s. Humidity will be slightly lowering a bit.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the mid-upper 70s. Not as windy but still a little breezy along the coast. Very isolated showers blowing in from time to time, especially Friday night.

Sunday some moisture returns with a tropical disturbance that will move through the area. Rain chances and wind will increase once again. The National Hurricane center is giving this a low chance to develop right now. Regardless, our impacts will remain rain chances and wind picking up.

By Monday and Tuesday, the wind finally dies down, but moisture remains with some scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

A cool front expected to push through Wednesday, behind it the wind will pick back up Wed-Friday of next week.

