FORECAST: Coldest air of the season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, We are tracking an approaching cold front moving through the state. Ahead of it, moisture will increase and rain chances will go up. Highs will be in the mid 80s and humidity will go up also. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through going into the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight a lingering shower possible as the front approaches. Lows will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The strong cold front sweeps through Thursday, bringing chilly temps into south Florida afterward, with lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the 70s.

Thursday, skies will start out cloudy but then clear through the afternoon and it will be a bit breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday night will be the first of three chilly nights as temps dip to the low 50s.

Friday will be breezy and cool, with highs in the low 70s.

Today, we are tracking an approaching cold front moving through the state. Ahead of it, moisture will increase, and rain chances will go up. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and humidity will go up also. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through going into the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight, a lingering shower possible as the front approaches. Lows will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The strong cold front sweeps through Thursday, bringing chilly temps into south Florida afterward, with lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the 70s.

Thursday, skies will start out cloudy but then clear through the afternoon and it will be a bit breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday night will be the first of three chilly nights as temps dip to the low 50s.

Friday will be breezy and cool, with highs in the low 70s.

Friday night will be quite chilly for south Florida, with lows dropping into the 40s except right along the coast. It will continue to be breeze so there will be a little bit of a windchill that makes it feel colder.

Over the weekend highs will continue to be below average, in the 70s. Saturday night will also be quite chilly as winds go calm, and we could see more 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will start a slow warm up, and through thanksgiving week temps will continue to warm into the 80s with ample sunshine each day. Morning lows come up also, into the 60s.

In the tropics, nothing expected over the next 7 days. Tropics will most likely remain quiet to close out the season.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

