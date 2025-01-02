FORECAST: Cold blast coming to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The rest of the week is pretty quiet with another cold front arriving Friday.

This will knock our high temperatures down into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday.

Morning lows this weekend will be cold with temperatures plummeting to the 40s.

Dry weather through the weekend with a breezy, cool wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.

Friday: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 74.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. High 68.

Sunday: Another gorgeous day. High 72.

