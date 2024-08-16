Forecast change brings lower humidity in time for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms will be off and on throughout your Friday. Mainly into Palm Beach County.

Drier air will work its way into the Treasure Coast, so rain chances there are lower there.

A front is working its way across the region, and that will bring us scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Again, mainly into the Palm Beach County and points south.

Otherwise today, daytime highs will be more comfortable. More of a seasonal day with highs around 90°.

A front sweeps through this weekend, and that will allow much drier air to push into South Florida.

This weekend rain chances are very low. We will see mainly sunny skies. Daytime highs around 90°.

And the humidity will be a bit lower too! However the seas will be rough, as hurricane Ernesto makes a run towards Bermuda. However, it will increase our swells locally.

As we head towards next week that's when rain chances do start to slowly take back up.

