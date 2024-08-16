Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast change brings lower humidity in time for the weekend

46403189-HRRR.png
WPTV
46403189-HRRR.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms will be off and on throughout your Friday. Mainly into Palm Beach County.

Drier air will work its way into the Treasure Coast, so rain chances there are lower there.

A front is working its way across the region, and that will bring us scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Again, mainly into the Palm Beach County and points south.

Otherwise today, daytime highs will be more comfortable. More of a seasonal day with highs around 90°.

A front sweeps through this weekend, and that will allow much drier air to push into South Florida.

This weekend rain chances are very low. We will see mainly sunny skies. Daytime highs around 90°.

And the humidity will be a bit lower too! However the seas will be rough, as hurricane Ernesto makes a run towards Bermuda. However, it will increase our swells locally.

As we head towards next week that's when rain chances do start to slowly take back up.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Tracking Ernesto swell, where and when it will hit

James Wieland