FORECAST: Can we expect warmer temperatures this week?

Forecast, Dec. 23, 2024
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers throughout the Treasure Coast are expected in the later morning. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures finally return to near seasonal.

A trough settles offshore creating and unsettled atmosphere for most of this holiday week. Expect coastal showers through Kwanza.

Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the middle and upper 70s with some breaks of sunshine.

Christmas, Hanukkah Forecast

Christmas Day and the first day of Hanukkah will feature a few morning showers. Conditions look drier by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the upper 70s.

On Thursday, Kwanza, we continue the coastal shower trend and humidity. Highs nearing 80 degrees that afternoon.

This weekend is trending even more unfavorable as we track a cold front.

I would keep the rain gear out especially on Saturday as a low pressure digs in the northern Gulf of the Mexico ahead of a sweeping cold front. Temperatures will be near normal in the upper 70s. I wouldn't rule out a stray shower this Sunday behind the cold front.

