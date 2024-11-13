FORECAST: Becoming windy and less humid today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today a weak cool front pushes through which will lower our humidity a bit and take the edge off the heat. Highs will be in the low 80s. There will be a chance for a few showers to blow in off the ocean in the morning, then mostly sunny and windy throughout the afternoon with wind gusts 20-30mph.

Tonight will be mainly clear and a bit cooler. lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s with comfortable humidity. Not as windy either.

Friday will be a bit warmer ahead of a stronger cold front that is scheduled to move through Friday night. Highs in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend the weather looks amazing. Highs will be near 80 with low humidity and a nice breeze blowing. Lows will dip into the 60s.

Nice weather continues through Tuesday next week with ample sunshine and near average temperatures and comfortable humidity.

