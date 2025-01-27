FORECAST: Beautiful week of weather ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for an amazing week weather-wise! A big contrast to last week is expected this week with a lot of sunshine, mild temps, comfortable humidity, and a light wind most of the week as cold fronts and rain stay away.

This morning a few areas of patchy fog this morning otherwise expect mostly to partly sunny skies and seasonable temps in the mid 70s with comfortable humidity.

Tonight mostly clear with a few areas of fog possible for the inland areas. Lows near 50 for the Treasure Coast and upper 50s for the Palm Beaches.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Jan. 27, 2025

Tuesday-Thursday will be very nice also with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and comfortable humidity.

By Friday the southeast winds will pick up, and temps/humidity will be a bit warmer.

On the weekend, temps will be warmer, in the low 80s and humidity will come up more. Rain chances will also come up but stay on the low side at this time.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

