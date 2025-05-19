Watch Now
FORECAST: Are we getting any rain this week?

May 19, 2025 weather web
7-day forecast May 19, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a sunny day ahead with no chance of rain.

Highs today will reach the low 90s with light winds from 5-10 mph.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 19, 2025

The humidity will continue to increase over the next few days, it might look a little hazy outside due to the stagnant high-pressure system that's been over us since last week that's blocking fronts and moisture from coming in. All the pollen and allergens are keeping still and we need rain or a front to wash it out.

The forecast shows a front making its way to South Florida on Thursday, triggering thunderstorm chances up to 30%. And then Friday, the temperatures will drop back down to the 80s.

7-day forecast May 19, 2025

