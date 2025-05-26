FORECAST: Are we expecting any rain this Memorial Day?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heat, humidity and storm chances are sticking around on this Memorial Day. This will now be the typical weather trend for this time of year.

Temperatures will reach highs of 90 degrees.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 26, 2025

Isolated showers and storms are possible near the late morning into the late afternoon along the coast. Then, inland storms will develop during the evening hours that may try to creep back into the eastern areas. Rain chances sit at around 50%, so it's best to keep your rain gear close just in case.

As far as storms go, all viewing areas, from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches and around Lake Okeechobee, are currently not under a severe weather risk.

On Tuesday, isolated showers and storm chances continue. This rain will be more inland due to the sea breeze setup. High temperatures will still be scorching—in the low 90s— with high humidity.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with isolated storm chances.

Storm chances increase significantly on Thursday. Look for scattered storms across South Florida. Some will be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail possible.

Friday will be another rainy day with scattered storms. Rainfall totals are forecast for 2"-3" Thursday through Friday.

