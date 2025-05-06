FORECAST: A warm and muggy day, temperature highs nearing 90 degrees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s in Sebastian to the high 70s in the Palm Beaches.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 6, 2025

Rain is lining up along the Treasure Coast from Fort Pierce down to Jensen Beach as the stationary front over the state pushes a little more north.

Thunderstorms today will develop mainly inland and around Daytona Beach, calling for a drier day compared to yesterday in South Florida.

Highs for today and the rest of the week will be in the upper-80s, but the humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees!

WPTV

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow and Thursday, rain chances will lower, but isolated showers are still possible in the northern area of the Treasure Coast. Don’t expect any severe threats for the next few days.

By Friday, an approaching front will weaken the high and bring in more of a south and southwest flow, increasing moisture and rain chances on our side of the coast again. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Rain chances will increase up to 50% by Saturday.