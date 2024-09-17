FORECAST: A round of strong storms possible today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The national weather service has placed parts of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather.

So, from Jupiter into the Treasure Coast and back towards Okeechobee county, any storm that does develop could be on the stronger side.

The main threats will be heavy downpours, damaging winds, and some small hail.

Plus, coastal flooding is possible. We do have some rough surf offshore.

And during the high tide cycles we may be dealing with some minor coastal flooding.

Otherwise we have a high chance of rip currents, so if you're heading to the beaches keep that in mind.

We'll continue to see showers and storms for the rest of the week.

By the weekend high pressure builds in and rain chances start to come down.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

